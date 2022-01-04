KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has accorded approval to declare three tourist spots as Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to promote tourism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has accorded approval to declare three tourist spots as Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to promote tourism in the province.

The new ITZs include Ghanool (Mansehra), Mankyal (Swat) and Madakalasht (Lower Chitral) respectively. This approval was accorded in the first meeting of Provincial Tourism Strategy Board held here on Tuesday with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. For formal approval the matter would be presented before the provincial cabinet.

Besides, Provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other board members also attended the meeting.

Briefing about aforesaid Integrated Tourism Zones, the forum was informed that Ghanol Integrated Tourism Zone would consist of an area of 489 Kanal whereas Mankyal and Madaklasht Integrated Tourism Zones would consist 450 Kanal and 500 Kanals of land respectively.

It was further informed that section-4 has been imposed on the land identified for newly approved Integrated Tourism Zones and land acquisition process has also been started.

The authorities said that a suitable site has also been identified for another Integrated Tourism Zone in Thandiani district Abbottabad adding that after codal formalities this site would also be declared as Integrated Tourism Zone.

The participants were informed that master plans of the said Integrated Tourism Zones had been prepared, and in the next phase Management Plans would be prepared for these Integrated Tourism Zones.

It was also revealed in the meeting that these Integrated Tourism Zones would be presented in Dubai Expo 2022 in order to attract foreign investment.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister has directed the quarters concerned to ensure preparation of regulations for the said ITZs within the next two months and submit for approval.

He further directed them to ensure protection of the natural environment including forests and rivers adding that management plans for ITZs be completed as soon as possible.

He said that the incumbent government was working under an integrated strategy to promote tourism as an industry in the province which will stabilise the local economy and provide job opportunities to people.