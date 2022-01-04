UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Declares Three Tourists' Spots As ITZs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has accorded approval to declare three tourist spots as Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to promote tourism in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has accorded approval to declare three tourist spots as Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to promote tourism in the province.

The new ITZs include Ghanool (Mansehra), Mankyal (Swat) and Madakalasht (Lower Chitral) respectively. This approval was accorded in the first meeting of Provincial Tourism Strategy Board held here on Tuesday with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. For formal approval the matter would be presented before the provincial cabinet.

Besides, Provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Ishtiaq Urmar, Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other board members also attended the meeting.

Briefing about aforesaid Integrated Tourism Zones, the forum was informed that Ghanol Integrated Tourism Zone would consist of an area of 489 Kanal whereas Mankyal and Madaklasht Integrated Tourism Zones would consist 450 Kanal and 500 Kanals of land respectively.

It was further informed that section-4 has been imposed on the land identified for newly approved Integrated Tourism Zones and land acquisition process has also been started.

The authorities said that a suitable site has also been identified for another Integrated Tourism Zone in Thandiani district Abbottabad adding that after codal formalities this site would also be declared as Integrated Tourism Zone.

The participants were informed that master plans of the said Integrated Tourism Zones had been prepared, and in the next phase Management Plans would be prepared for these Integrated Tourism Zones.

It was also revealed in the meeting that these Integrated Tourism Zones would be presented in Dubai Expo 2022 in order to attract foreign investment.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister has directed the quarters concerned to ensure preparation of regulations for the said ITZs within the next two months and submit for approval.

He further directed them to ensure protection of the natural environment including forests and rivers adding that management plans for ITZs be completed as soon as possible.

He said that the incumbent government was working under an integrated strategy to promote tourism as an industry in the province which will stabilise the local economy and provide job opportunities to people.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Dubai Job Mansehra Chitral SITE Amjad Ali Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

41 seconds ago
 US sets global record of 1m reported Covid cases o ..

US sets global record of 1m reported Covid cases on Monday

42 seconds ago
 Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day on Wednesday

44 seconds ago
 Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court indicts accuse ..

Mubashar Khokhar murder case: Court indicts accused

45 seconds ago
 Jinnah statue to be erected in London: Lord Hannan ..

Jinnah statue to be erected in London: Lord Hannan, Ch. Sarwar

47 seconds ago
 Water Board declares emergency in view of expected ..

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected rain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.