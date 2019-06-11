KP Govt declares trial of terrorism cases of merged districts in Anti-Terrorism Courts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared that terrorism cases of merged districts would be tried by the Anti-Terrorism Courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has declared that terrorism cases of merged districts would be tried by the Anti-Terrorism Courts.

According to a notification issued here by Home & Tribal Affairs Department, the terrorism cases of North Waziristan would be tried by Anti Terrorism Court, Bannu.

Terrorism cases of South Waziristan would be tried by Anti Terrorism Court, DIKhan while the cases of Kurram and Orakzai districts would be tried by Anti Terrorism Court, Kohat.

Similarly, the cases of Khyber and Mohmand districts would be tried by Anti Terrorism Court, Peshawar while terrorism cases of Bajour would be tried by Anti Terrorism Court, Swat.

The cases of erstwhile Frontier Regions/merged sub-divisions, would be tried by Anti-Terrorism Courts currently trying cases of the respective districts of these subdivisions.