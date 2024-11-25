KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A delegation formed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Kurram situation has successfully concluded a two-day visit to the district to assess the situation and managed to implement a seven-day ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Upon its return to Peshawar, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Muhammad Ali Saif, announced that both parties have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire accord.

He stated that an understanding was reached regarding the exchange of prisoners and deceased individuals.

The delegation, during its visit, held separate meetings with representatives of Shia and Sunni communities, emphasizing that this development marked significant progress toward resolving the issues.

Saif said that the KP government was taking pragmatic measures to defuse tensions in the district.

He said in the first phase the delegation played a crucial role in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, prisoner exchanges, and a dignified handing over of dead bodies, adding that the two sides agreed on all the conditions.

Saif reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Kurram and described the delegation’s efforts as a significant step toward long-term resolution.