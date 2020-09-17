KP govt denotifies DPSC Buner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday denotified the District Public Safety Commission Buner, said a notification of Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

It said that on completion of three-year tenure on September 12 in terms ofsection 60 sub-section of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017 the commissionhas been denotified.