KP govt departments ask to submit budget proposals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz Friday chaired a high level meeting of the secretaries committee which was attended by all administrative Secretaries while KP Finance Minister Taimur Jagra and Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir attended it in a special capacity.

Taimur Jagra apprised the committee about Integrated Budget Call Circular and also issued special directives about the preparation of the upcoming budget and other issues.

He said that a steering committee under Chief Secretary has been set up and all the department will send their budget proposals to the committee and it will then form a strategic to outline its approval.

He said that the revenue generating departments will have to increase their revenue and generate more resources.

He directed the secretaries to make efforts for Approval of their PC1 of their Budgets from their relevant forums. The meeting also discussed implementation of the decisions taken in the last secretaries committee meeting.

Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of some departments for resolving issues and problems of the citizens posted on citizen portal and tracking system.

He also directed to keep a check on government servants involvement in political activities in government department and take action against them.

He also directed the committee members to make arrangements for establishment of offices of various departments and make arrangements for their functioning and should keep liaison with the finance department.

It was also directed to ensure the special quota for special people and place recommendations for onward placement before the cabinet. The meeting in the light of Supreme Court directives also formed a committee to identify dual nationals in the government departments and interact with the central committee in this regard as well.