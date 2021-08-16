KP Govt deputes over 33000 police personnel for Muharram security

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deputed over 33,000 police personnel for security during the Muharram across the province whereas special control rooms have also been setup at provincial, divisional and district level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has deputed over 33,000 police personnel for security during the Muharram across the province whereas special control rooms have also been setup at provincial, divisional and district level.

About 585 processions and 5000 Majalis would be held across the province. Seven districts have been declared sensitive.

This was told during a high-level meeting held here with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair on Monday. Besides, Acting Chief Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers and other civil and military high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the overall law & order situation in the context of the evolving scenario in neighboring country Afghanistan with special focus on the security arrangements during the month of Muharram and made a number of important decisions to this effect.

The meeting was told that, in order to ensure inter-sects harmony during the month of Muharram, religious leaders of different sects had been fully engaged at provincial, divisional and district level adding that stern actions are being taken against those involved in publishing hateful contents on social media.

The meeting was further informed that arrangements have also been made to ensure strict monitoring of hotels and other places around Imam Bargahs and traditional routes of Muharram processions.

It was decided in the meeting to suspend mobile phone networks on 9th and 10th of Muharram in sensitive districts of the province.

The chief minister while stressing the need of implementing COVID SOPs in Muharram processions directed the authorities concerned for necessary steps to this end. He further directed to cancel leaves of hospital staff in all the sensitive areas of the province during the Muharram.

He also directed to ensure suitable arrangements for the accommodation of police staff of other districts deputed for security purpose in Peshawar.

Mahmood Khan remarked that any situation in the neighboring Afghanistan had direct impact on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the prevailing situation needs to have extra ordinary security arrangements adding that police and other law enforcing agencies are required to be more vigilant and proactive.

He directed the police department to continue actions against anti social elements more effectively and to have a closer coordination with intelligence agencies.

Mahmood Khan termed maintenance of law & order as the foremost responsibility of the government and said that the provincial government would ensure all the necessary measures to ensure law & order in the province.