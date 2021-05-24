KP govt deputes Tourist Police in Abbottabad

KP government Monday have deputed Tourist Police in Hazara division, the officials have assumed charge and started duties after completion of their initial training

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :KP government Monday have deputed Tourist Police in Hazara division, the officials have assumed charge and started duties after completion of their initial training.

According to the details, from Monday following the directives of NCOC KP government has allowed the tourism sector to open with SOPs and a large number of tourists from all over the country have rushed the Hazara division particularly Abbottabad.

KP government also introduced Tourist Police which would guide local and international tourists, provide foolproof security and aware them about the weather conditions, the tourist police force was provided trek suits as uniform and heavy bikes while the force was also trained to tackle any untoward and emergency situation.

Millions of tourists from all over the country visit KPK during the summer season to enjoy the serene beauty of the areas and Abbottabad has a special attraction for the tourist. Tourist police, positive attitudes, social media campaigns and provision of facilities to the tourists would further increase the attractions of Abbottabad for the tourists.