KP Govt designates Juvenile Courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Paktunkhawa in consultation with the Peshawar High Court has designated all the District and Sessions Judges, Additional District and Sessions Judges and Judicial Magistrates first class of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to act as Juvenile Courts with Immediate effect, said a notification issued by Home & Tribal Affairs Department here Monday.