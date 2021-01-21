KP Govt developing drafts of PFM, KPRA Acts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has strong commitment to consolidate and continue with Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms in the province.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, these reforms include formulation of an overcharging legal framework in the form of PFM law with an objective to ensure financial discipline, improve financial sustainability, enhance efficiency for better service delivery, bring transparency and strengthen accountability in the PFM system of the province.

The Sub-National Governance (SNG) Program has been providing technical assistance to the Finance Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the formulation of the draft of PFM law, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Act and Tax on Services Act.

A deliberation session on the draft PFM Law, developed by Finance Department with technical support of SNG, was held here the other day with KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in the chair. The deliberation was also attended by Secretary Finance and other senior officials of the Finance Department KP along with SNG team.

A clause by clause review of the draft KP PFM Bill was done followed by detailed technical discussion in the context of the local needs of the province keeping in view the other provincial and national level legal statutes and global best practices.

The provincial minister for finance proposed certain amendments to ensure appropriate customization of different clauses of the draft PFM Bill in the context of KP without compromising the objective, scope and quality of the legal draft. The minister for finance also earmarked certain segments of the draft law for further deliberations with relevant stakeholders for wider consensus on the subject matters.

The minister for finance was also briefed about the draft KPRA Act that was developed with an aim to legally enable KPRA to function as an autonomous public corporate entity.

The minister for finance asked the Finance Department and SNG to finalize both the legal drafts on priority basis before end of the current fiscal year. The minister suggested next round of discussion session in two-week times to further take up the highlighted issues/segments.