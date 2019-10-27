KP Govt develops five projects for strengthening of water management in erstwhileFata

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has devoloped five gigantic projects worth Rs 3950 million for strengthening of water management and irrigation services during 2019-20 in erstwhile Fata.

To bolster and conserve water resources in all seven tribal districts, the Government has developed a comprehensive plan to construct Jaba dam in Khyber tribal district for which Rs700 million were proposed for current fiscal year.

It would help conserve water for irrigation and drinking purposes besides bringing the vast unproductive lands under agriculture net.

Under a 10-year Accelerated Integrated Program (AIP) being implemented through Planning and Agriculture Department KP to expedite pace of economic development in erstwhileFata, the Government has embarked on a ambitious plan to construct multifaceted Bara dam in Khyber tribal district to increase agricultural productivity, officials sources told APP on Sunday.

The Government has proposed allocation of Rs 230 million for this mega project under which solid efforts would be made to bring water to Peshawar from Bara dam.

Remodeling and extension of Bara River canal system in Khyber district worth Rs 200 million would be made.

To conserve rainy flood water in North Waziristan tribal district, the Government has prepared a plan for rehabilitation of Dandy small dam in North Waziristan with a proposed allocation of Rs 150 million for current fiscal year to alleviate poverty through agriculture and livestock development.

Work on construction of small check dams and water storage reservoirs in merged areas with a allocation of Rs 380 million and building of small dams at feasibility sites costing Rs 380 million would commence in current fiscal year.

Similarly, Rs 680 million for multiple purposes Gomal Zam dam in North Waziristan and Rs 100 million for Kurram Tangi dam stage-II in North Waziristan have been proposed for financial year 2019-20.

The Government has devoloped an inclusive mechanism for construction and improvement of irrigation channels and water Pounds with an estimated cost of Rs 380 million in current fiscal, construction of Kundiwan Weir in South Waziristan costing Rs 320 million and new solar tube wells and solarization of existing tubes wells for which Rs 100 million were proposed for 2019-20.

Focus would be made on institutional strengthening, capacity building of staff and construction of official infrastructure of the irrigation department with a proposed allocation of Rs100 million in erstwhileFata.

The official said feasibility studies and designs of 26 small dams having 166,282 cultivable command area and 555,103 acres feet storage capacity, has been either completed or practical work in progress in different districts of KP.

The detailed designs of seven small dams including Chamak Mira Abbottabad, Surkhawai Mardan, Naki and Bahadar Khel Nowshera, Makh Banda and Chasmi Akorkhel in Karak and Darabanzam in DI Khan were completed.

Likewise, feasibility studies of nine others small dams were completed including Kora Nullah, Choudwan Zam and Sheikh Haider Zaman in DI Khan, Kuhai and Panjar in Buner, Tora Wari Hangu, Shoukas, Zari Karak and Tankzam in Tank district and feasibility studies of Legani Buner, Sarozai Hangu and Zawona Darvazai dams besides Pezu in Lakki Marwat are in progress that after completion would bring green revolution in KP.

Likewise, feasibility studies of four small dams including Shah Tooth, Chitta Batta, Shungali Banda and Shina in Manshera are in approval stage and work on it would soon commence.

A total of 25 small dams were so far completed in KP, he said adding, 18 were completed including nine each under ADP and PSDP after 2003.

The projects completed under ADP includes Ghandyaley, Chanday Fatehay Khan and Auxillaryh Kandar in Kohat, Naryab Hangu, Sharki and Changhoz in Karak, Bargantau Bannu and Jalozai dams in Nowshera districts.

Small dams completed under PSDP includes Laughar, Karak, Ghole Banda, Mardankhel in Karak, Khari Bara Haripur, Jabba Khattak Nowshera, Palai CHarsadda, Darmalak Kohat and Khundal in Swabi district.

Work on 10 others small dams projects are in progress under ADP including Satti Khalli Bannu, Latambar Karak, Marobi and Jaroba Nowshera and Chapra Haripur.

The official said over 90pc work on five others projects including Shah Kaleem and Gul Dheri Nowshera, Kiyala Abbottabad, Gadwalian Haripur and Jhangara dam in Abbottabad were completed.

Under PSDP, around 90pc work on ZamirGul dam and 60pc on Bada dam in Swabi were completed besides 10pc on Ichar Nullah and Manchura dams in Manshera district.

Prior of 2003, he said a total of seven smalls dams were completed having 207,900 cultivable command area with storage capacity of 211,920 acres feet including Baran Bannu, Tanda, Kandar and Darwazai in Kohat, Khal, Chatri and Khanpur dams in Karak with an estimated cost of Rs3123.482 million.

Following construction of these small dams, food requirements of more than 600,000 families would fulfilled besides improving the socioeconomic conditions of three to four million poor people in the province.