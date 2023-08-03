KP govt devises security guidelines for ensuring safety of political leadership, workers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised security guidelines, SOPs for political parties to ensure the protection and safety of their leadership and party workers.

"In wake of law & order situation in the province, it is felt that political parties' leadership should be sensitized to adopt security guidelines/SOPs, during their campaigns/power shows/gatherings, for the protection of their leaders/workers", reads a notification issued here on Thursday by KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

In this context, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has devised security guidelines to be observed by the political parties and the same are to be enforced by the District Administration, adds the notification.

According to guidelines, each political party shall submit an application to the district administration for NOC to hold any political activity, especially in case of huge public gatherings, rallies wherein political leadership or national-level personalities are expected to participate.

No meeting by different political parties shall take place on the same date, time and venue or at a place adjacent to the venue of the other party.

All NOCs for holding of meetings shall be issued by the Deputy Commissioner concerned after observing all codal formalities.

The district administration in consultation with all stakeholders shall identify and notify suitable sites for holding of political gatherings.

All political activities parties shall arrange their political gatherings in broad daylight and no political gathering shall exceed the assigned time limit.

Corner meetings shall be held within the closed premises as deemed appropriate to the party representatives.

Use of loudspeakers shall be allowed to the extent of huge political gatherings at identified/selected venues. While no political party or any candidate shall use a loudspeaker in any public place or inproximity of worship places, hospitals, public and educational institutions etc.

There shall be no hate speeches by any person/party. There shall be zero tolerance for any attempt to incite violence or resort to violence during meetings/jalsa/processions.

There shall be strict administrative and legal action against violators/transgressors.

No person shall cause any injury or damage to any person or property.

Similarly, use of defamatory and derogatory language shall be avoided. Political leaders must refrain from personal attacks on each other during speeches at rallies and elsewhere. They shall strictly avoid and also discourage their followers from using any inappropriate remarks about male/female, political leaders and activists of other political No posters/banners/boards/flags or any such material by any political party shall be affixed on government buildings/property/pole/ wall structures.

No political party shall allow its followers to make use of any individual's private property without his permission.

Posters/banners/boards affixed by one party shall not be removed by workers of another party.

Sizes of posters/banners/boards shall be in accordance with ECP instructions/Municipal laws.

Security of political leaders and activists shall be their own responsibility while KP Police/Levies in district Malakand shall be responsible for the overall security of the locality/area/venue and persons/public.

No personal security would be given to individuals/politicians except those whose cases have been specifically approved by the Provincial/Divisional/District level Committee (the same committees which decide on deployment of police guards with private persons) under the policy.

The political leaders/activists/workers may however deploy uniformed private security guards having valid licensed arms with them for their security, subject to the condition that the detailed information of such guards and weapons shall be registered with the concerned Police Station and the POS. DC may be kept informed about all such security measures adopted.

Video Recording of the meetings/corner meetings/jalsa/rallies/processions shall be the responsibility of the applicants/ organizers of such events. They shall provide recordings of the videos to the concerned Police Station.

These Security Guidelines/SOPS /Security Protocols are complementary and any other guidelines/SOPs issued by ECP or any other authority/institution of the Government of Pakistan/Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall also be adopted forthwith.