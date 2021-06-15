UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Devolves Local Government Directorate To Tehsil Level:Akbar Ayub Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:39 PM

KP govt devolves Local Government directorate to tehsil level:Akbar Ayub Khan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the restructuring of the Directorate of Local Government and establishment of the Directorate at tehsil level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved the restructuring of the Directorate of Local Government and establishment of the Directorate at tehsil level.

Earlier, the offices of local government were established at district level, said an official news release issued here on Tuesday. The step has been taken under Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2019 on the recommendation of KP Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub Khan.

Under the decision, the finance department besides approving required budget for the establishment of Directorates at tehsil level has also created 1027 post for 79 tehsils. The directorate would be devolved from upcoming financial year.

The tehsil level Directorate of Local Government will comprise of Assistant Director, Assistant Engineer, Accountant, Sub-Engineer, Computer Operator, Progress Officer, Auto-Cade Operator, Junior Clerk, Driver, Watchman, Naib Qasid and one post of sweeper in each tehsil.

For the purpose, the expenses in this regard will be paid from the Account No.IV of the concerned district and teshil.

Meanwhile, a meeting also held in Local Government Secretariat with KP Minister for Local Governments, Akbar Ayub Khan in the chair.

During meeting, the provincial minister issued directives for immediate establishment of tehsil level offices and timely recruitment on created posts.

He expressed the hope that the step would help in bringing visible improvement in the provision of municipal services in all cities and rural areas across the province.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Driver Progress 2019 Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

41 seconds ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

2 minutes ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

14 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 23 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta G ..

15 minutes ago

Flydubai launches daily flights to Warsaw starting ..

20 minutes ago

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.