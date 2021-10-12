KP Govt digitizing land record: IT Minister

KP Minister for Science & Information Technology, Mohammad Atif Khan has said that the provincial government is digitizing land records and making all-out efforts in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Science & Information Technology, Mohammad Atif Khan has said that the provincial government is digitizing land records and making all-out efforts in this regard.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting regarding planning for the use of official land and urban policy here in the Planning Unit of the Planning & Development on Tuesday.

Besides, Secretary IT Department, Ambar Ali Khan, Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Ikramullah Khan, representative of a private IT company and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Khan said that the data of the official land will be saved in the software that will not only help in monitoring the geographic information system of the official land, but will also make their identification easy.

During the meeting, the concerned authorities said that the private software company will provide technical support while financial assistance will be provided by another private firm SEED.

The meeting unanimously decided the constitution of a committee comprised of the concerned authorities that will present proposals for the pilot project of the digitalization of the official land record in district Mardan.