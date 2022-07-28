(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said his government was investing directly on the people's welfare and taking initiatives such free health care facility.

The health card was a flagship project of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and Rs 31 billion had been spent so far on free treatment of the patients across the province, he said while speaking at ceremony here at Khyber Medical University after inaugurating various development projects.

The chief minister said soon treatment of cancer, bone marrow transplant and other chronic diseases would also be included in the health card.

He said Rs 25 billion had been allocated for the health card facility this year, while education card would be launched soon.

Giving details about reforms in health sector, he said a Rs 15 billion project had been launched for the renovation of all district headquarters hospitals, besides establishment of four major hospitals in the four regions of the province.

He said that establishment of four new medical colleges was also part of the plan for which funds had been allocated in the budget.

He said the Heath Department had been directed to finalize plan to run basic health units and rural health units round the clock to facilitate maximum number of people.

He said as chief executive of the province, he was accountable and answerable for his government's performance. He never interfered in the employees' recruitment process, he added.