KP govt directs all departments to hold Milad ul Nabi (SAW) programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Administration Department in a notification issued here on Monday directed all additional chief secretaries, administrative secretaries and heads of government departments to arrange programs for observance of Milad ul Nabi (SAW).

The notification directed all the Divisional Commissioners, deputy commissioners of KP and heads of attached departments to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, government of Pakistan.

APP/adi