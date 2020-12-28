KP govt directs ensuring sugarcane crushing, flour availability

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 09:14 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz Monday constituted separate committees consist of Secretary Home Affairs, Secretary Industries and Divisional Commissioners concerned for ensuring sugarcane crushing in sugar mills and availability of flour in local markets on stable and officially fixed prices.

Beside, guaranteeing the provision of flour, sugar and other edible items in the province including newly merged districts (NMDs), these committees would also take effective measures for elimination of dengue and polio from the province.

He constituted these committees while presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) through video link here.

During meeting, the chief secretary was briefed in detail regarding Corona SOPs, enforcement of official price lists and dengue and polio situation in the province.

On this occasion, the chief secretary directed all divisional commissioners for evolving better strategy for combating the second wave of coronavirus in their respective divisions and joining the efforts of Health Department in guaranteeing correct and scientific statistics of corona cases and strengthen lockdown in the areas with higher number of cases and also ensuring connections in active cases.

He also directed conducting awareness campaign through ulema for implementation of SOPs in crowded areas including mosques and public transport.

The chief secretary while terming the implementation of SOPs encouraging said that the second wave of Corona is highly dangerous and directed further tightening of the implementation of Corona SOPs at public and religious places.

Dr. Kazim Niaz said that during first wave of Corona, ulema have played effective role and guaranteed the implementation of SOPs in mosques and other religious places. Therefore, he urged all divisional commissioners for obtaining the services of ulema for combating second wave also and carrying of public awareness regarding Coronavirus.

The chief secretary also directed divisional commissioners for provision of all edibles including flour and sugar to the people at suitable rates and tightening of noose around hoarders and profiteers in their respective divisions.

He also directed taking solid steps for prevention of smuggling in tribal districts and constitution of separate committees for implementation of official price lists, eradication of hoarding and prevention of smuggling at frontiers.

