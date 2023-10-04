KP Govt directs for closing of multiple bank accounts of TMAs

The Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed Director General Capital Metropolitan Government and all the Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) to close multiple banks accounts of all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in different banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed Director General Capital Metropolitan Government and all the Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) to close multiple banks accounts of all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in different banks.

A notification issued here on Wednesday the DG and TMOs to close all unnecessary multiple bank accounts and open four accounts including Tehsil Fund Account (Pension), Tehsil Trust Account (Security), Tehsil Special Deposits Accounts (deposit Work/developmental) and Tehsil General Account in Bank of Khyber.

It directed immediate compliance of the order and warned strict disciplinary action against the concerned officers/ officials under E&D rules in case of non-compliance.