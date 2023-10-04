Open Menu

KP Govt Directs For Closing Of Multiple Bank Accounts Of TMAs

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 07:21 PM

KP Govt directs for closing of multiple bank accounts of TMAs

The Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed Director General Capital Metropolitan Government and all the Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) to close multiple banks accounts of all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in different banks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The Local Government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed Director General Capital Metropolitan Government and all the Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) to close multiple banks accounts of all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in different banks.

A notification issued here on Wednesday the DG and TMOs to close all unnecessary multiple bank accounts and open four accounts including Tehsil Fund Account (Pension), Tehsil Trust Account (Security), Tehsil Special Deposits Accounts (deposit Work/developmental) and Tehsil General Account in Bank of Khyber.

It directed immediate compliance of the order and warned strict disciplinary action against the concerned officers/ officials under E&D rules in case of non-compliance.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bank Bank Of Khyber All Government

Recent Stories

Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 them ..

Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 theme  launched

11 minutes ago
 ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

12 minutes ago
 IHC decide to hear bail plea of chairman PTI in op ..

IHC decide to hear bail plea of chairman PTI in open court

8 minutes ago
 PO arrested by Interpol

PO arrested by Interpol

8 minutes ago
 Jinnah House case: ATC extends interim bail of Asa ..

Jinnah House case: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, sisters of PTI chairma ..

8 minutes ago
 Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference held in Hyderabad

Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference held in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
Sports events, rallies held to address deprivation ..

Sports events, rallies held to address deprivation, bring Balochistan youth into ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s Purebred Arabian Camel Festiv ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s Purebred Arabian Camel Festival returns on 27 October

27 minutes ago
 Cao Ke for knowledge sharing, technology transfer ..

Cao Ke for knowledge sharing, technology transfer between China and LCCI

6 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil compani ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil companies&#039; role in shaping low-c ..

41 minutes ago
 SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar en ..

SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar energy station in Sharjah

42 minutes ago
 'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti ..

'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti mission

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan