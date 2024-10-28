Open Menu

KP Govt Directs Inquiry Into Factory Inferno

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 10:02 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday has directed inquiry into the factory inferno at Peshawar Economic Zone and for the submission of the report within 30 days for the perusal of the chief minister.

The Chief Minister’s Secretariat has formally directed the Chief Secretary through letter on Monday for conducting an inquiry into the fire incident occurred in a factory at Peshawar Economic Zone.

The letter says that the fire incident occurred in a factory on October 26th, 2024 has raised significant concerns regarding adherence to safety protocols. Specific instructions would have been issued by the Relief, Rehabilitation & Settlement Department, Industries Department and KP Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KP-EZDMC) to avoid such like incidents/disasters.

The inquiry will determine the root cause of the fire and the factors involved in leading to the disastrous incident, assessment and evaluation of the compliance by the management of the industrial unit with regard to instructions issued by the concerned departments.

The inquiry will identify an individuals involved in any lapse regarding compliance of safety protocols and to fix responsibility.

It will also provide recommendations in order to avoid such tragic incidents in future and to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols and to conduct general assessment of all the industrial units in the province in terms of adherence to safety protocols and any other matter which may be deemed appropriate during the course of inquiry.

