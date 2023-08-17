KP govt directs officers to continue work on their present posts

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday directed five officers who have been promoted to grade 19 in light of the notifications of Establishment Division Islamabad to continue working on their present posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday directed five officers who have been promoted to grade 19 in light of the notifications of Establishment Division Islamabad to continue working on their present posts.

According to separate notifications issued by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Rukh Ali Khan has been directed to continue working as Director General food Safety and Halal Food Authority Peshawar, Umara Khan as Additional Secretary of the Higher education Department, Hamid ur Rehman as Additional Inspector General Prisons Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Asghar as Chief Economist Planning and Development Department, Miss Shahana Bibi as Additional Secretary Industries, Commerce and Technical Education while upon promotion to BPS-19 on regular basis Fazal Akbar has been directed to continue work as Deputy Commissioner Hangu.

Meanwhile, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed Sharif Hussain (PMS BS-19) awaiting posting in the Establishment Department as Special Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.