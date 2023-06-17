UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Directs Officials Of Finance Deptt To Deposit Dues In June

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

KP Govt directs officials of Finance Deptt to deposit dues in June

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :The Caretaker Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday directed the officials of the Finance Department to collect the dues by the last week of June and deposit it in the government treasury on time otherwise it has decided to take disciplinary action against the officials who show incompetence.

Supervising Special Assistant for Revenue Pir Haroon Shah in a statement issued by his office on Saturday instructed the Senior Member board Revenue that this is the last month of the financial year while the revenue target for this year is 945.00 billion.

About 70% of the revenue has been collected while 30% is yet to be collected, for which all the concerned officers are working hard to make it possible.

He issued further instructions and said that strict disciplinary action should be taken against all such officers and concerned authorities who are using delaying tactics in revenue collection because now the target of collecting more than three billion rupees remains.

Special Assistant for Revenue, Pir Haroon Shah, while giving further remarks, said that all resources should be used to recover the arrears so that the current target can be achieved this year.

Any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. He said that we believe that due to the increase in taxes and other challenges this year, the finance department is falling short of achieving the current target of taxes.

