PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Due to banks' holiday on July 1 and two-day weekly off on July 2 and 3, the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the payment of the salary and pension for the month of June 2022 on June 28, 2022, said a notification issued by the Finance Department here on Tuesday.