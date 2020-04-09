UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Directs People With Recent Foreign Travels History To Make Corona Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

KP Govt directs people with recent foreign travels history to make Corona test

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed people with recent foreign travel history to contact its toll free number for corona virus test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed people with recent foreign travel history to contact its toll free number for corona virus test.

According to an official announcement, they have been directed to contact the toll free number of provincial government 0-8000-1700 so that they can get tested for corona virus timely.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged the general public to play role in prevention of rapidly spreading epidemic.

He said Corona virus had been declared pandemic worldwide and safety precautionary measures were imperative to safe people from Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan receiving $1.4bn in coming week to fight ..

4 minutes ago

PM says united efforts are needed in fight against ..

36 minutes ago

EU nations seek breakthrough to clinch virus rescu ..

4 minutes ago

Badiri Knowledge Exchange initiative to empower co ..

36 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues circular to regulate Abu Dhabi fish ..

36 minutes ago

Russia sends 3 astronauts to space

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.