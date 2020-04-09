KP Govt directs people with recent foreign travels history to make Corona test

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed people with recent foreign travel history to contact its toll free number for corona virus test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed people with recent foreign travel history to contact its toll free number for corona virus test.

According to an official announcement, they have been directed to contact the toll free number of provincial government 0-8000-1700 so that they can get tested for corona virus timely.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged the general public to play role in prevention of rapidly spreading epidemic.

He said Corona virus had been declared pandemic worldwide and safety precautionary measures were imperative to safe people from Coronavirus.