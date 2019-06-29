UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Directs Pragmatic Steps Against Artificial Price Hikes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

KP govt directs pragmatic steps against artificial price hikes

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities with special instructions to the district administrations to undertake pragmatic steps against artificial price hikes in the province including conducting daily visits to auctions and market places

Peshawar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the concerned authorities with special instructions to the district administrations to undertake pragmatic steps against artificial price hikes in the province including conducting daily visits to auctions and market places.While chairing the cabinet meeting on Friday, the chief minister stated that price control mechanisms should be adopted by the district administrations in order to deal with profiteers and those involved in hoarding of goods.He also directed for stern action against those involved in artificial price hikes adding that reports of all actions taken should be communicated to the Chief Ministers office on regular basis.

The provincial cabinet on this occasion also approved the signing of MoU between the federal and provincial government on shared financial responsibilities for observing fiscal discipline and stabilisation.According to details, the major purpose of the MoU is to ensure fiscal consolidation and financial stability, synergising revenue mobilization initiatives, protecting social spending and improving the ease of doing business, so as to put the country on a path of sustainable growth.As per the MoU, the provincial governments would support the federal government in reducing the consolidated fiscal deficit.

Furthermore, in order to enhance the ease of doing business, promote business activity and to attract foreign direct investment, the provinces would initiate immediate measures to harmonise provincial taxes in consultation with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).The Provincial Cabinet, on this occasion, also approved the establishment of Tehsil Municipal Administration in the 25 Sub Divisions of the Newly Merged Tribal Districts which include Upper Kurram, Lower Kurram, Miranshah, Khar, Wana, Jamrud, Dara Adam Khel, Landikotal, Upper Mohmand, Lower Mohmand, Bara, Khwazai Bazai, Nawagai, Kalaya, Ghalju, Dogar, Sarwarkai, Mirali, Razmak, Jandola, Bittani, Dara Zinda, Wazir, Hassan Khel and Laddah.The Cabinet also gave its approval for four non-governmental members for the Institute management committee of Zamung Kor which include Hafiz ur Rehman, Shagufta Gul, Mufti Ghulam Rehman and Ihsan Ullah Khan.

The Cabinet also approved the name of Dr Riffat Sardar as Chairperson for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the status of Women. The Cabinet also approved the name of MPA Humera Khatun to act as an official member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the status of Women.As for the appointment of a member on the board of governors of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Distress and Detention Fund, the provincial government approved the name of MPA Maliha Ali Asghar.

