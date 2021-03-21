UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Directs Pre-Ramazan Clampdown On Profiteers, Hoarders

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 09:00 PM

KP Govt directs pre-Ramazan clampdown on profiteers, hoarders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman Sunday directed the department for launching pre-Ramazan crackdown on profiteers, hoarders and adulterators across the province.

Talking to different delegations of the elites of his electoral constituency, he said that a targeted operation against hoarders and those involved in artificial crisis would be initiated from tomorrow (Monday). He said that the provincial government has evolved a comprehensive plan for provision of essential food items to people at officially fixed prices.

He said that a provincial level Complaints' Cell has been established in Food Department and those involved in profiteering including of under-weight roti, adulteration and selling fresh milk at higher rates would be sent to jails.

He pledged the utilization of all available resources for provision of cheap flour to the people.

The Advisor on Food said that focus of the politics of opposition was the protection of personal interest while the purpose of the PTI government was public service.

He said that stern action was being taken against officials showing poor performance and all record of previous months has been called from all districts and practical steps were being initiated for implementation of reward and punishment policy in the department.

Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman said that a comprehensive plan has been prepared for wheat procurement for upcoming year, saying during Ramazan Food Department would work on emergency basis.

