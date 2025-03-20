KP Govt directs varsities to implement amended universities Act 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has formally directed all public sector universities in the province to implement the recently amended Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act 2012 (Amended 2024).

A notification issued to vice-chancellors of all public universities states here on Thursday that the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa passed the amendment on January 21, 2025. The amendments introduce key changes that require immediate compliance from universities.

The department has instructed universities to align the composition of their statutory bodies and statutes with the updated Act.

Additionally, universities are required to initiate the appointment process for key positions in accordance with the revised provisions.

The directive emphasizes strict adherence to the new regulations, ensuring governance structures and administrative policies comply with the amended law.

This move is expected to enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of higher education institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said that University administrations are now tasked with swiftly implementing the changes to meet the legal requirements set forth by the provincial government.

APP/adi