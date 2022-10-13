KP govt dispatches mobile veterinary clinics to Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched nine mobile veterinary clinics for livestock relief activities in the flood-affected Ghotki and Sukkur districts of Sindh, in the presence of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday

The mobile clinics have been provisioned with livestock vaccines, medicines, feed supplements and other necessary equipment.

Earlier, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also sent livestock aid to flood-affected Jafarabad and Sohbatpur districts of Balochistan.