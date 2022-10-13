UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Dispatches Mobile Veterinary Clinics To Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched nine mobile veterinary clinics for livestock relief activities in the flood-affected Ghotki and Sukkur districts of Sindh, in the presence of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has dispatched nine mobile veterinary clinics for livestock relief activities in the flood-affected Ghotki and Sukkur districts of Sindh, in the presence of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr.

Shahzad Khan Bangash on Thursday.

The mobile clinics have been provisioned with livestock vaccines, medicines, feed supplements and other necessary equipment.

Earlier, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also sent livestock aid to flood-affected Jafarabad and Sohbatpur districts of Balochistan.

