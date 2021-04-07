KP Govt dissolves BoG of MTI D.I.Khan

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday dissolved the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) D.I. Khan while exercising powers under Sub-Section 3 of the Section 3 of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reforms (Amendment) Act, 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday dissolved the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) D.I. Khan while exercising powers under Sub-Section 3 of the Section 3 of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reforms (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Similarly, under the Sub-Section 3 (b) of the same Section 3 of the Act, the provincial government has directed the BoG of Hayatabad Medical Complex to take over the management of the dissolved board till further order, said a notification issued here by KP Health Department.