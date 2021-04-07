UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Dissolves BoG Of MTI D.I.Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday dissolved the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) D.I. Khan while exercising powers under Sub-Section 3 of the Section 3 of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reforms (Amendment) Act, 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday dissolved the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) D.I. Khan while exercising powers under Sub-Section 3 of the Section 3 of Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Reforms (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Similarly, under the Sub-Section 3 (b) of the same Section 3 of the Act, the provincial government has directed the BoG of Hayatabad Medical Complex to take over the management of the dissolved board till further order, said a notification issued here by KP Health Department.

