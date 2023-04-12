KP Govt dissolves, denotifies BoGs of all KP MTI hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government has dissolved and de-notified the board of Governors (BoGs) of all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) with immediate effect and handed over administer affairs of BoGs to alternate bodies till the constitution of the new boards.

Separate notifications issued here by KP Health Department said that the BoGs of MTI-LRH Peshawar have been dissolved and BoGs Peshawar Institutes of Cardiology (PIC) would take care of the administrative affairs of the hospital till further order.

Similarly, BoGs of MTI MMC/BKMC, Mardan, KMC/ KTH/ KCH, MTI KGMC/HMC Peshawar, MTI QHAMC/NMC, Nowshera, MTI KGN/BMC, Bannu and MTI AMC/ATH, Abbottabad were dissolved and denotified and the administrative affairs would be looked after by MTI, BKMC/GKMC Swabi, BoGs MTI, PIC, BoGs MTI PIC Peshawar, BoGs MTI, BKMC, Swabi, BoGsMTI MMTH/GMC, DI Khan, BoGs MTI, GKMC/BKMC, Swabi respectively until further order.