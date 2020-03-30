UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Distributes 271,740 Masks, 2,000 Litres Sanitizer In KP: Advisor To Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Information Ajmal Wazir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

KP Govt distributes 271,740 masks, 2,000 litres sanitizer in KP: Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Ajmal Wazir Monday said the provincial government has so far distributed as many as 271,740 protective masks and 2,000 liters of hand sanitizers free of cost in different districts through volunteers of Civil Defence Force.

Talking to media here, he said KP government in collaboration with Federal government was taking pragmatic precautionary measures to curtail the outspread of infection corona disease.

He said there was no shortage of flour or wheat in the province as the food department had stock of 180,000 ton of wheat while flour was being supplied to various districts of KP from Punjab on daily basis to meet the demand.

He said the district administrations had been directed to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders through a comprehensive strategy, adding that the government was ensuring provision of all items of daily use to masses without any interruption.

Ajmal said that with the help of general public the government would overcome corona spread. He added that more corona diagnostic labs had been activated in the province.

