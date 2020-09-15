UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Distributes Cheques Among Sikh Community Under Marriage Grant

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

The Chief Minister's aide on Minorities Wazirzada on Tuesday visited district Bunner and distributed cheques among Sikh community under marriage grant and annual stipend to religious scholars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister's aide on Minorities Wazirzada on Tuesday visited district Bunner and distributed cheques among Sikh community under marriage grant and annual stipend to religious scholars.

Addressing a distribution ceremony, he said work on Changali Gurdawar would soon be completed in district Bunner, adding that on the special directive of CM Mahmood Khan he was on a three-day visit to Bunner to hear and resolve problems of minorities.

He said that minorities were enjoying full unprecedented freedom in the country and the government was taking pragmatic steps for their welfare.

Wazirzada said that the provincial government would soon introduce employment and housing schemes for the minorities while financial assistance would be given the deserving persons especially females.

He said that the government has allocated 2 percent quota in colleges and soon quota would be allocated at institutions of higher education.

