UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Distributes Finance Assistance In Transparent Manner: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

KP Govt distributes finance assistance in transparent manner: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said the government has evolved a comprehensive strategy for distribution of cash amount among the needy families with transparent manner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday said the government has evolved a comprehensive strategy for distribution of cash amount among the needy families with transparent manner.

Addressing media men in Charsadda, he said strict action will be taken against those to be found fraudulent in transparent distribution of amount. He said government would reach to all deserving people and would distribute the financial assistance.

He said doctors and paramedical staff were the real heroes of the nation and their services in this critical time will always be remembered.

Mahmood Khan said the testing capacity of coronavirus was being enhanced in the province and the government involving private labs in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited isolation and quarantine centres in district Charsadda and reviewed arrangements made for the corona affected patients.

He said the government measures to create social distancing were part of efforts to protect masses from coronavirus, adding the people should cooperate with the government to wipe out the virus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Charsadda Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lavrov Slams as Inadmissible Blaming China for Cor ..

11 seconds ago

Russia Intends to Share Experience Fighting Corona ..

3 minutes ago

Spain's virus death toll tops 18,000: official

3 minutes ago

No corona patient in police deptt in Faisalabad: C ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan decides to enhance loani ..

3 minutes ago

ASEAN leaders meet online to tackle coronavirus

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.