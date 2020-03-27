KP Govt distributes free flour bags among poor people in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The KhyberPakhtunkhwa Government has started distribution of free flour bags among poor people of Mardan district in the wake of reports of coronavirus cases.

The district administration of Mardan distributed free "atta" bags among poor and needy people at Hatiyan under the supervision of police.

In-charge police check-post Hatiyan, Darwash Khan on directives of the DPO and DC distributed it in line with the safety standards adopted by the Government to prevent spread of Corona virus.

The people thanked the Government for the relief and expressed the hope of such programs in future.