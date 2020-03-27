UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Distributes Free Flour Bags Among Poor People In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:13 PM

KP Govt distributes free flour bags among poor people in Mardan

The KhyberPakhtunkhwa Government has started distribution of free flour bags among poor people of Mardan district in the wake of reports of coronavirus cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The KhyberPakhtunkhwa Government has started distribution of free flour bags among poor people of Mardan district in the wake of reports of coronavirus cases.

The district administration of Mardan distributed free "atta" bags among poor and needy people at Hatiyan under the supervision of police.

In-charge police check-post Hatiyan, Darwash Khan on directives of the DPO and DC distributed it in line with the safety standards adopted by the Government to prevent spread of Corona virus.

The people thanked the Government for the relief and expressed the hope of such programs in future.

Related Topics

Police Poor Mardan Government Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

11 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

15 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

Pakistani, International cricketers vow to fight a ..

41 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaud ..

2 minutes ago

4.360 Kg Hashish, 70 liter liquor seized, 6 arrest ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.