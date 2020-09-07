KP Govt distributes Rs 10mln among flood affected people; 78 died in flash floods: PA told

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai Monday told provincial assembly that the provincial government has so far distributed Rs 10 million among the floods' affected people while 1380 food packages were distributed among the others.

Responding to a call attention notice, he said that so far 78 people and 109 domestic animals had died in flash floods and rain related incident while 570 houses were reportedly damaged, adding the district administrations are evaluating the losses in flood affected areas and would submit the reports after which the provincial government would declare the areas calamity-hit.

He said that Chief Minister Mahamood Khan personally visited the affected areas and monitored the relief activities, adding that soon he would visit Kohistan and Shangla to examine the losses.

Shaukat said the provincial government was fully aware of the sufferings of affected people and the government machinery was working day and night to clear the damaged roads, provide compensation cheques and relief assistance including foods, medicines and other items. He appreciated the efforts of RESCUE-1122, PDMA, district governments during relief works.

Earlier, on a call attention notice MPAs Fasial Zaib, Inayatullah, Sirajud Din, Hamira Khatoon and Waqar Ahmed said that floods played havoc in Malakand and Hazara divisions and several people became homeless and deprived of basic facilities.

They urged the government to announce emergency in the affected areas and declared those areas calamity-hit.