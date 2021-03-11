KP Govt distributes Rs 10mln grant among minorities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada, on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was providing Rs10 million grant to minorities for their uplift.

He said this during a cheque distribution ceremony here at Church of Pakistan Peshawar.

The CM aide said that welfare of minorities was part of PTI's manifesto and distribution of relief assistance was also part of these efforts.

He said Rs five million relief assistance cheque was given to Church of Pakistan for distribution among the deserving persons among minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash said that minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and they were free to practice their faith.

He said the KP government was providing Rs 150 million for the provision of jobs to minorities, adding that it would be a game changer for them.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan Ehsas program was initiated for the deprived segments of society. He further informed the government would soon start housing schemes for minorities across the province.