KP govt distributes Rs 2.64 mln among minorities' religious leaders

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday distributed Rs 2.64 million cash assistance among religious leaders of minorities here at a ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday distributed Rs 2.64 million cash assistance among religious leaders of minorities here at a ceremony.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Minorities Wazirzada handed over the Rs 30,000 cheque to each religious leader of Christian, Sikh and Hindu communities from Peshawar Division. He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the government was working for the welfare of religious communities.

He said that PTI government believes in equal rights to people of all religious thoughts. He said minorities have also rendered sacrifices for the development and prosperity of the country.

Wazirzada said that the minorities were given their due right and representation in the parliament for the first time by the PTI government which has no precedent.

On the occasion minorities' MPA Roai Kumar, MPA from merged district Wilson Wazir, Opposition MPA Ranjit Singh and high officials of minority' department were present.