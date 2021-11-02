UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Students Of Madaris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:56 PM

KP Govt distributes scholarship cheques among students of Madaris

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday distributed scholarship cheques among 85 students of the Madaris

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday distributed scholarship cheques among 85 students of the Madaris.

A total of 3600 students of the Madaris will take benefit of it while 1200 will take benefit of it annually. Under the scheme an amount of Rs.60 million will be distributed among both boys and girls students of the Madaris.

In this connection a cheque distribution ceremony was held here with Advisor to KP CM on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir as chief guest. During the ceremony cheques amounting to Rs.10000/-, Rs.15000, Rs.20000, Rs.25000 and Rs.30000 were distributed among the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Advisor to KP CM on Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir said that the management and students of religious teaching institutions are an important segment of the society.

Therefore, it is our duty to perform these responsibilities in a better manner.

He termed the ceremony a progress towards the establishment of a welfare state. He said that under the scheme about 3600 students would be provided annual scholarships on merit basis.

Zahoor Shakir said that the purpose of the project is the streamlining of the deprived classes of society, particularly the students of religious teaching institutions to play their due role in the national development.

He said that in the next phase, the provincial government will begin Rahmatul Lil Alameen Scholarships. He said that keeping in view the requirements of the Madaris and religious segment of the society, the provincial government has started payment of honorarium to Pesh Imams.

