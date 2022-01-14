KP Govt distributes Zakat in three years: PA

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has disbursed over Rs 7.31 billion among deserving persons of the province during the last three years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has disbursed over Rs 7.31 billion among deserving persons of the province during the last three years.

it was told to the provincial assembly during the question hour session here Friday.

It was said that during the year 2019-20 Rs 1.

089672 billion were distributed among 90,806 deserving persons including Rs 12,000 to each deserving person. The data submitted to the provincial assembly revealed 4,390 zakat committees were constituted in the province out of which 509 were set up in Peshawar.

During the year 2018-19 Rs 101.2 million were spent on health facilities for deserving persons at district level hospitals, adding Zakat Council approved Rs 3.11 billion during the year 2020-21 for deserving persons under different heads.