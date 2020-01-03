KP Govt doing efforts to get net hydel profit as per AGN formula: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad Friday informed the provincial assembly that the government always protected interest of the province in meetings of Council of Common Interest (CCI) and it stands firm on the decision that net hydel profit should be paid as per AGN Qazi formula

He said this while responding to adjournment motions of Jamat-e-Islami Inayatullah and Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) Naeema Kiswar on outstanding payment of Net Hydel Profit to the province and CCI in the assembly session chaired by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

The opposition, however, demanded constitution of parliamentary Jirga to take up matter of payment of Rs 415 billion outstanding net hydel profit by the Federal government.

The opposition said under AGN Qazi formula the federation has to pay Rs 415 billion under net hydel profit but from last three years the amount was pending.

On an adjournment motion of Jamat-e-Islami Inayatullah, the ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that KP province was not being given rights despite PTI had government in the federation and the province.

He said that KP province was producing 6,000 MW electricity despite its' capacity of generating over 30,000 mw electricity, adding that due to non provision of funds the power generation projects could not be executed.

He said the province was selling electricity to federation but in response it was getting nothing and the National Finance Commission award was also not being held.

He said the provincial government should inform the House that what were the decisions taken in Council of Common Interest (CCI) and whether the interest of the province was secured in the meeting or not.

JI leader Inayatullah said that AGN Qazi formula was formulated on the orders of federation in 1990 which was endorsed in 1992, 1997 and 2002 but unfortunately the net hydel profit was not being paid to the province as per the formula rather Rs 6 billion are being given from 1992 under the head.

He recalled the past PTI Chief Minister Pervez Khattak got Rs 70 billion outstanding dues from the federal government in 2015. He said if the province could get Rs 150 billion annually under net hydel profit a lot of development works could be carried out in the province.

JUIF Naeema Kiswar submitted an adjournment motion for holding discussion on decisions of Council of Common Interest regarding KP which was accepted by the House.

Meanwhile PPP Sanaullah pointed out the quorum due to which the session was adjourned till Monday.