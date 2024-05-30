KP Govt double standard, refuses to increase the salaries of Girls Community School teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The KP provincial government is accused of double standards, highlighted by the significant dispar between the minimum monthly wage of 36,000 rupees for laborers and the 21,000 rupees monthly stipend given to Girls Community school teachers.

Over the past nine years, the PTI government has faced criticism for its perceived neglect of elementary and secondary Girls Community School teachers, treating them unfairly and undermining the KPK government's educational policy.

According to reports, while the provincial government has set a minimum monthly wage of 36,000 rupees for laborers, Girls Community School teachers have been receiving a mere 21,000 rupees stipend for an extended period.

Despite the low pay, these schools have consistently delivered outstanding results. This year, students from Girls Community Schools excelled in the fifth-grade examinations, achieving top positions both within their circles and across the district.

Despite their impressive performance, the teachers, who are often on ad hoc appointments, continue to work with limited salaries.

The KPK government is being called upon to rectify these disparities and provide the necessary support to Girls Community School teachers, who have proven their dedication and effectiveness despite challenging conditions.