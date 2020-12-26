KP Govt earmarks Rs 2280.395 millions for South Waziristan development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Under the South Waziristan Integrated Area Development Package, Rs 2280.395 millions have been earmarked for the extensive development of the district.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information , Kamran Bangash said Khyber Pakhtunkwa government was committed to transform the merged Areas to bring them at par with other areas of the province.

He said that provincial government was taking result-oriented steps to ensure provision of basic immunities of life to the people of the merged districts at their door steps.

He said that developmental schemes were being planned for areas of merged districts keeping in view requirements of people so that maximum population could benefit from these developmental schemes.