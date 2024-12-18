KP Govt Earmarks Rs 3.1bn For Education Emergency Program
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has earmarked Rs 3.1 billion for education emergency program in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has earmarked Rs 3.1 billion for education emergency program in the province.
Shahab Khan, senior planning officer Education Department told APP that Education Emergency Program has been launched in nine remote districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa, aiming to provide stipends and support to families to encourage school enrollment.
Each child would receive a monthly stipend of Rs1,000 besides would have an option to enroll in registered private schools at the expense of the provincial government.
Initially, 40,000 children mostly street ones from these nine districts would benefit from this initiative.
Approximately 50 million free textbooks would be provided to children including street children upon enrollment from grades 1 to 12 and that 506 talented students to be granted Educational Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA) scholarship, he concluded.
