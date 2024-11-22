KP Govt Eliminates Job Quota For Employees’ Heirs
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) As per the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has eliminated job quota for the legal heirs of civil servants in all government jobs.
A notification issued here by the provincial establishment department, said that the apex court had declared the appointment of the widow, widower, spouse, child of a civil servant in different grades on a contract or regular basis without open advertisement, competition and merit a violation of articles 3, 4, 5(2), 18, 25(1) and 27 of the constitution of Pakistan.
It further noted that the court ordered Federal and provincial governments to withdraw all policies, rules and procedures related to the appointment of the legal heirs of a civil servant in different grades, who dies during service or becomes permanently disabled, invalidated or incapacitated for further services and take retirement.
The notification said that in light of the order of the Supreme Court the provincial government had directed all the departments to strictly comply with the orders of the court and ensure appointments based on open advertisement, competition and merit.
It however, clarified that the order of the court would not affect the policies, rules or compensation packages of the provincial government for the benefit of the legal heirs of martyred personnel of law enforcement agencies and civil servants who die due to terrorist activities.
APP/adi
