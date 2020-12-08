KP Govt embarks on bringing 6.5 mln poor families under Sehat Insaf Card net by Jan 31

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has embarked on an inclusive plan to bring about 6.5 million poor and underprivileged families under an ambit of the ambitious Sehat Insaf Card programme by January 31, 2021.

Being executed through Health Department in KP, the Sehat Insaf Card project would immensely help benefit about 6.5 million families including 40 million persons, senior citizens, children and women by January 31 next year.

An Official in KP Health Department told APP on Tuesday that a comprehensive policy and implementation framework has been prepared for execution of Sehat Insaf Cards project on ground in all divisions of the province within two months.

The first phase of Sehat Insaf Card plus programme has already been started in six districts of Malakand Division and its second phase would be extended to others divisions by January 31, 2021 for which all arrangements were being completed.

Following its inauguration by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Swat district on November 6, 2020, the KP Government has accelerated efforts to implement this mega health insurance programme throughout the province under which a poor patient suffering from heart, cancer, kidney and others chronic diseases would get free treatment upto Rs one million per year in any paneled Government or private sectors hospital in Pakistan.

Under the programme, healthcare services would be provided initially at 83 hospitals including 59 private hospitals and 24 public hospitals and hospitals' number would be increased up to 250 in the second stage of implementation in KP. He said all those families registered with NADRA would be facilitated from this landmark programme and their ID Cards would be considered as Sehat Insaf Cards.

In Peshawar region, the official said the program would be launched by December 31 this month and entire southern districts by January 31, 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic if on one side have added extra patients' pressure on public sector hospitals but on the other side improved an overall healthcare service delivery and infrastructure in all districts headquarters hospitals in last eight months in the province, which spoke of PTI Govt towards improvement and strengthening of health sectors.

Besides professional training to doctors, nurses and paramedics in almost all major hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the computerized healthcare system, treatment and medical facilities in Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex at Peshawar have remained unmatched during the pandemic.

Resultantly, many affected patients of COVID-19 had fully recovered from the infectious disease and lives of many were saved due to unprecedented services of doctors and other health professionals during first phase of COVID 19 crisis.

The PTI Government has spent billions of rupees on strengthening of healthcare system besides upgradation of medical facilities including construction of new wards, upgradation of testing labs, installation of modern health machinery, introduction of computerised healthcare system at LRH and others major hospitals in Peshawar.

The official said a hefty amount of Rs18 billion were earmarked for Sehat Insaf Card project by the government and no compromise would be made on transparency in utilization of funds.

COVID-19 test laboratories were established in almost all divisions where high dependency units and ICUs for critical patients of COVID-19 established by the KP Govt was providing quality treatment to patients.

A telemedicine service has also been launched at public sectors hospitals in Peshawar where coronavirus suspects were being provided free consultation services by specialist doctors on phones.

PTI Govt after coming into power in 2013 and later regained power with two third majority in 2018 general elections, had accorded highest priority to revamp the outdated healthcare system by introducing scores of reforms and projects in public sector hospitals to provide quality and affordable health services to all in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

For the first time in the history of the province, full autonomy with complete authority in promotions, recruitments, equipment and accountability for physicians was ensured as prior to 2013, there was no such autonomy and all recruitments, promotions, equipment and uplift programmes were decided by non expert bureaucrats and politicians.

PTI government has introduced bylaws under which working hours in public sector hospitals were aligned with modern practice that improved health delivery system and efficiency of staff manifolds.

During past regimes, medical professionals were forced to perform long hours duties without financial incentives while doctors were allowed to serve only for five hours which created sense of deprivation among junior doctors, nurses, paramedics and thus its overall health delivery system has been badly affected.

To break the nexus of doctors and commission agents in pharmaceutical, medicines, laboratory, surgical companies, the PTI Govt has institutionalized private practice (IPP) within public sector hospitals including LRH, KTH, HMC at Peshawar where private patients are being treated by senior consultants on affordable fee as compared to Dabgari Gardens, a hub of private medical practitioners and laboratories which was a source of minting money from poor patients in the name of quality treatment.

Online telephonic system were established to improve coordination among public sector hospitals besides life saving equipment to doctors and paramedics besides ensured corona testing kits on reasonable prices to counter the viral disease.

As result of PTI Govt reforms and timely actions, he said coronavirus was controlled in the first phase and casualty figure remained very low compare to others neighboring and European countries despite better healthcare resources and increase number of professionals with them.