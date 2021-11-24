KP govt embarks upon linking inaccessible tourists' sites with motorways

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has embarked up on an inclusive plan to link remote and inaccessible tourists' sites with motorways and highways in order to take full advantage of the Malakand and Hazara tourism's potential and reduce tourists load on the existing mesmerizing sites.

Khawazakhela, the most scenic town of Swat district having lush green valleys, waterfalls and snow clad mountains would be connected with Besham Shangla district through a motorway to open all these scenic areas for tourists and adventure sports lovers.

The provincial government has planned construction of Khawazakhela-Besham Motorway to bolster tourism, industrialization and regional connectivity in the province.

An official of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA) told APP on Wednesday that the government has allocated Rs 24 million for feasibility, design and construction of the mega project out of which Rs12 million earmarked for current fiscal year.

Khawazakhela and Besham would be onward linked to Swat Motorway that will turn the entire Malakanad division as a hub of trade, business and tourism. The planning for Swat Motorway (Phase-II) is in advantage stage and civil work on it is expected to start by December next month.

To take full advantage of the mega project, he said, Khawazakhela Bypass Road would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs400 million including allocation of Rs20 million for current financial year.

Similarly, feasibility study and construction of 2.5 kilometers Chupryal Bypass Road in Swat district would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs400 million out of which Rs20 million would be spent in FY-2021-22.

Construction work on Kandia Road in Upper Kohistan district amounting to Rs 3,851.

250 million, Beer-Kalangir road in Haripur district costing Rs 1,274.720 million, construction of flyover at Kulader Chowk Charsadda worth Rs1,054.482 million and dualization of Swabi-Jehangira Road costing Rs3,637 million was expedited, which after completion would help benefit hundreds of thousands of people besides bolster regional connectivity and open up new scenic areas for tourists and adventure sports lovers.

Work on 365 kilometers long Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway and Chakdara-Dir Motorway has been speeded up that after completion would serve as trade corridor among Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asians Republics.

Peshawar-DIKhan Motorway, the second motorway project of PTI Government, is in advanced stage that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs276.599 billion and additional Rs20 billion would be utilized for purchase of land for it.

Provincial Working Development Party had approved its PC-I and would be constructed under Public Private Partnership Mode during next four to five years.

The six lane motorway would start from Chamkani Peshawar and pass through Dara Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat and Tank district while adjoining cities and towns including merged tribal districts would be connected through link roads.

Peshawar-DI Khan motorway would connect Punjab through Khushal Garh bridge in Kohat district and Darya Khan's bridge Bhakkar-Dera Ismail Khan.

The official said ECNEC had approved acquisition of 10,000 kanal land for Swat Motorway (Phase-II) that would be shared by KP Government through PkHA and Federal Government through Public Sector Development Programme.