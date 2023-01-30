UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Employees Announce Mourning Over Deadly Attack On Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 09:36 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced mourning for three days over the deadly suicide attack targeting worshipers at a mosque of Malik Saad Policelines Peshawar here on Monday, ensuing in the martyrdom of more than 30 and injury to around 150 employees of Police department.

According to a press release issued here, members of AGEGA requested its members to hold Quran Khawani, recitation of Holy Book, in government offices and public sector schools for the rest of departed souls.

AGEGA office bearers have also announced the suspension of all their activities at the association level for three days.

