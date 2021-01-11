KP Govt employees' unions not to participate in Islamabad protest: Shaukat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Negotiations between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and representatives of provincial government employees' unions Monday remained successful and decided that provincial employees would not participate in the protest movement to be held in Islamabad on January 12 (Tuesday).

The decision was taken at a negotiation meeting held here under the chairmanship of provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

On behalf of the provincial government, Finance and Health Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra, Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan and Secretary Establishment Motahar Zeb attended the meeting.

While on behalf of the employees' association, President All Pakistan Employees Pensioners and Labor Movement Mohammad Aslam Khan, All Pakistan Clerks Association President Sareer Khan and representatives of United Teachers Front, Paramedics Association, Municipal Employees Association, Class-IV Association, Wapda Employees Association and other concerned organizations, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.

Speaking on the occasion Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said provincial cabinet has constituted a committee comprising provincial finance minister Timur Saleem Jhagra, Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan and secretary establishment Motahar Zeb to closely review all the issues of the employees including service structure, pending promotion cases, time scale, allowances and all other matters of the employees and assured to resolve the issues on priority basis.

He said the committee chaired by him would submit its report to the government within 15-day, adding, if the employees' problems and difficulties would not be addressed it would affect their efficiency and performance.

He said the provincial government was taking pragmatic measures to resolve all the issues of the employees so that they could perform their duties amicably.