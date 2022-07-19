KP govt enacting legalisation for protection of children: Shaukat Yousafzai

Minister Labour, Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that provincial government is enacting new legislation for the protection and welfare of children

Speaking at the floor of the assembly on the recent incidents of killing of minor girls in Peshawar, it was the provincial government's responsibility to improve the child protection mechanism and introduce laws, rules and regulations to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation.

He said that police was using modern technology and CCTV cameras to reach criminals involved in these heinous crimes.

He informed that so far profiling of 159 suspects arrested in the murder of a girl Mahnoor was completed.

He said that CCTV footages from surrounding areas Railway Colony were been seen to trace clues of crime.

The minister assured that criminals involved in the series of girls murder would be arrested soon as police have gathered some evidences to reach culprits.