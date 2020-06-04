KP govt enacts rules under Land Acquisition Act, 1894

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enacted rules under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, thanked to Director Land Records and Board Revenue Fazal Akbar and his staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enacted rules under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, thanked to Director Land Records and board Revenue Fazal Akbar and his staff.

It is worth mentioning that after 126 years, the Board of Revenue has made these rules not only for the settled districts but also for the merged districts. This will help the people of the province from the problems related to the settled lands.