UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Enacts Rules Under Land Acquisition Act, 1894

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:48 PM

KP govt enacts rules under Land Acquisition Act, 1894

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enacted rules under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, thanked to Director Land Records and Board Revenue Fazal Akbar and his staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has enacted rules under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, thanked to Director Land Records and board Revenue Fazal Akbar and his staff.

It is worth mentioning that after 126 years, the Board of Revenue has made these rules not only for the settled districts but also for the merged districts. This will help the people of the province from the problems related to the settled lands.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

38 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

41 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

48 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan initiates enqui ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Should Use Strong Links With Trump to Inte ..

2 minutes ago

TRA obtains 4 certifications in customer happiness

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.