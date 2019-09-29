KP govt encouraged construction industry: Akbar Ayub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Construction and Works Akbar Ayub Khan Sunday said the government was encouraging the construction industry as it was providing livelihood to millions of people.

This he said at a function in Peshawar on Sunday.

He said the government was keeping a vigilant eye on the quality of construction material such as tiles aluminum, UPVC pipes, electric cables and sanitary supplies. He said that a development portfolio has been prepared for the erstwhile fata districts which would pave way for architects, engineers and construction workers. He said that suppliers would also benefit from this. Akbar Ayub said the department was encouraging architects to improve the design of buildings according to the present day requirements.