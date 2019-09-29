UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Encouraged Construction Industry: Akbar Ayub

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:00 PM

KP govt encouraged construction industry: Akbar Ayub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Construction and Works Akbar Ayub Khan Sunday said the government was encouraging the construction industry as it was providing livelihood to millions of people.

This he said at a function in Peshawar on Sunday.

He said the government was keeping a vigilant eye on the quality of construction material such as tiles aluminum, UPVC pipes, electric cables and sanitary supplies. He said that a development portfolio has been prepared for the erstwhile fata districts which would pave way for architects, engineers and construction workers. He said that suppliers would also benefit from this. Akbar Ayub said the department was encouraging architects to improve the design of buildings according to the present day requirements.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Sunday From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

National Election Committee activates access cards ..

19 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori conducts Osteology aboard ISS

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to attend Chirac memorial servi ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation donates school supplies in Qala ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority holds workshop on ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 Fede ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.