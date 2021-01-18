KP Govt encourages public-private partnership for promotion of sports: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for promotion of sports in the province and for the first time sports complexes are being constructed at Teshil level.

Addressing youth here while inaugurating Shaheen Fitness Club, he said the government was encouraging public-private partnership for promotion of sports so that the talented youth could be introduced at international level.

He said the government has established international standard sports complexes each in Peshawar and Mardan with all facilities, adding that such sports complexes would also be constructed at all divisional headquarters.

Earlier the Minister was informed that all professional training were being provided at Shaheen Fitness Club and for the purpose state of the art equipments have been installed.