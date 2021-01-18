UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Encourages Public-private Partnership For Promotion Of Sports: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

KP Govt encourages public-private partnership for promotion of sports: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said provincial government was taking pragmatic steps for promotion of sports in the province and for the first time sports complexes are being constructed at Teshil level.

Addressing youth here while inaugurating Shaheen Fitness Club, he said the government was encouraging public-private partnership for promotion of sports so that the talented youth could be introduced at international level.

He said the government has established international standard sports complexes each in Peshawar and Mardan with all facilities, adding that such sports complexes would also be constructed at all divisional headquarters.

Earlier the Minister was informed that all professional training were being provided at Shaheen Fitness Club and for the purpose state of the art equipments have been installed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mardan All Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE signs agreement to host permanent headquarters ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 20 awareness events in 4th ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director-General of Sta ..

1 hour ago

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

2 hours ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

2 hours ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.